UNICEF Guinea COVID-19 Situation Report No. 15: 19 August - 2 September 2020

Situation in Numbers

9,526 COVID-19 Confirmed cases

60 deaths

2,900,460 Children affected by COVID-19 school closures

US$ 9,821,858 Funding GAP

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

With 9,526 confirmed COVID19 cases, 8,574 cured, 60 hospital deaths, and a current positivity rate of 6%, the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in Guinea.

Nationwide, 32/38 health districts in the country have reported cases of COVID19 to date, with 8 of them having registered no new cases for more than 28 days.

The government has decided to reopen places of worship as of September 4, 2020, for only Fridays and Sundays.

UNICEF supported Guinea's Ministry of Education in the safe reopening of schools and the conduct of end-of-year exams. So far, no cases of COVID19 have been recorded in schools.