UNICEF Guinea COVID-19 Situation Report No. 14: 5-18 August 2020

Situation in Numbers

8,620 COVID-19 Confirmed cases

51 deaths

2,900,460 Children affected by COVID-19 school closures

US$ 9,821,858 Funding GAP

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 18 August 2020, there were 8,620 confirmed COVID19 cases in Guinea, up from 7,489 two weeks earlier. To date, 7,472 recoveries and 51 deaths have been recorded in care centers in the country.

The Head of State has extended the state of health emergency for an additional month. All other control measures taken by the Guinean government remain in place until further notice.

Community transmission is still prevalent in Conakry. Across the country, 25 health districts out of 38 have so far recorded active cases of COVID19.

Guinea has made significant improvements in screening capacity with the possibility of currently carrying out 1,600 COVID19 tests per day.

Pending the resumption of intermediate classes scheduled for the beginning of September 2020, UNICEF continues to support the government's efforts to maintain continuity of distance learning using radio, television and e-learning platforms, and distribution of hard copies of learning materials to regional education inspectorates.