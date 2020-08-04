UNICEF Guinea COVID-19 Situation Report No. 13: 22 July - 4 August 2020

Situation in Numbers

7,489 COVID-19 Confirmed cases

48 deaths

2,900,460 Children affected by COVID-19 school closures

US$ 9,821,858 Funding GAP

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 4 August 2020, there were 7,489 confirmed COVID19 cases in Guinea. To date, 6,591 recoveries and 48 deaths have been recorded in care centers in the country.

Community transmission continues to spread in the countryside, with several prefectures affected. To better control this situation, the national health security agency (ANSS) is now supporting the establishment of epidemiological treatment centres at decentralized levels.

An exceptional authorization from the Head of State allowed the Eid El Adha celebration in mosques nationwide, with a strict requirement to respect barrier measures.

UNICEF is developing a partnership with the Conakry bar association to set up a free consultation office to support the most vulnerable children in contact with the law as well as their families.

UNICEF continues to support the Ministry of Education to monitor school attendance and to ensure readiness for the end of primary cycle exams scheduled from August 5, 2020.