UNICEF Guinea COVID-19 Situation Report #12 - 08-21 July 2020

Situation in Numbers

6,652 COVID-19 Confirmed cases

41 deaths

2,900,460 Children affected by COVID-19 school closures

US$ 9,821,858 Funding GAP

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 21 July 2020, the COVID19 pandemic has led to 6,652 confirmed cases and 41 deaths in Guinea. The Government and its partners continue to scale up efforts to curb down the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Head of State has extended the state of health emergency for an additional month.

The curfew for Greater Conakry (Conakry, Coyah and Dubréka) is now from midnight to 4 a.m. The wearing of masks remains mandatory. In a recent Address to the Nation, the Guinean Head of State announced the gradual reopening of the country’s borders, starting with Conakry International Airport on 17 July 2020. This is conditional on travellers’ compliance with a certain number of measures, and in accordance with the principle of reciprocity.

With funding from the World Bank, UNICEF has procured important quantities of hygiene kits and personal protective equipments and has made these available to the National Health Security Agency to contribute to the fight against COVID19 in Guinea.