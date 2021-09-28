UN Special Representative Pramila Patten urges for justice and accountability for the 28 September 2009 events in Guinea to be at the heart of the political transition

New York, 28 September 2021: Today marks the 12th anniversary of the brutal massacre in Guinea Conakry, in which at least 156 people were killed or disappeared and at least 109 women and girls were subjected to sexual violence, as documented by an International Commission of Inquiry mandated by the UN Secretary-General.

On this occasion, Special Representative Patten wishes to recall the first statement of the Comité National du Rassemblement et du Développement (CNRD) following the military coup on 5 September 2021, to the effect that justice will be the compass that will guide every Guinean citizen. “With the conclusion of national consultations aimed at determining the priorities of the transition and yesterday’s announcement of the adoption of a Transitional Charter, I urge the CNRD to abide by its commitment towards impartial and independent justice, including in relation to the 28 September 2009 events”, stated SRSG Pramila Patten.

Since its establishment in 2009, the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict (OSRSG-SVC) has been actively promoting accountability for these crimes. In November 2011, the OSRSG-SVC signed a Joint Communiqué on fighting impunity for sexual violence with the Government of Guinea. Since 2012, the United Nations Team of Experts on the Rule of Law and Sexual Violence in Conflict has been providing technical support to the authorities to advance the pursuit of justice, which has resulted in the indictment of senior military officials, including former President Moussa Dadis Camara, and the establishment in April 2018 of a Steering Committee to oversee preparations for the trials.

However, despite some progress, Special Representative Patten expresses deep regret that twelve years since the atrocities, trials are yet to begin. “The needs of victims of sexual violence and other grave crimes remain unmet. Survivors continue to demand justice and redress, while they suffer from physical and psychological trauma, compounded by stigmatization and rejection by their own families and communities”, stated SRSG Patten.

The ongoing political transition offers a unique opportunity to place justice and the rule of law at the centre of Guinea’s new chapter in history. “I call on all relevant actors to place accountability for the 28 September 2009 events at the heart of the transition, to ensure that trials are expedited, perpetrators are held accountable, and victims receive justice, support and reparations. It is only by upholding justice and accountability that overall rule of law, unity and social cohesion will be enhanced, and contribute to ensuring that the horrors of the 28 September events are never repeated”, added SRSG Patten.

“My Office and the United Nations stand in solidarity with the victims of the 28 September 2009 events and reiterate our commitment to supporting efforts towards justice and accountability”, concluded Special Representative Patten.

