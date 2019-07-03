Strengthening the livelihoods of populations affected by natural disasters in Guinea

Project code: OSRO/GUI/801/JPN

Activities implemented:

Mapped intervention areas and identified 15 beneficiary household groups most affected by fall armyworm.

Distributed 39.62 tonnes of rice seeds, 8.34 tonnes of maize seeds, 185 kg of okra seeds, 92.5 kg of eggplant seeds, 3 600 kg of cowpea seeds, 216 tonnes of fertilizer and 10 800 tools (hoes, shovels, watering cans, rakes and machetes).

Trained technical partners in the field (NGOs, decentralized services of the Ministry of Agriculture, health centers) on project management tools (identification of implementation areas, distribution of inputs, germination tests of seeds), followed by the training of 88 trainers from the same entities on: (i) crop management techniques; (ii) disaster risk prevention and management; (iii) promotion of good nutritional practices; and (iv) sustainable management of natural resources.

Trained representatives of all stakeholders (beneficiary groups, women rice parboilers’ associations, traders, NGOs, etc.) on: (i) setting up an innovative platform to improve the rice value chain; (ii) post-harvest management; and (iii) development and organization of groups.