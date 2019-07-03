03 Jul 2019

Strengthening the livelihoods of populations affected by natural disasters in Guinea

from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Project code: OSRO/GUI/801/JPN

Activities implemented:

  • Mapped intervention areas and identified 15 beneficiary household groups most affected by fall armyworm.

  • Distributed 39.62 tonnes of rice seeds, 8.34 tonnes of maize seeds, 185 kg of okra seeds, 92.5 kg of eggplant seeds, 3 600 kg of cowpea seeds, 216 tonnes of fertilizer and 10 800 tools (hoes, shovels, watering cans, rakes and machetes).

  • Trained technical partners in the field (NGOs, decentralized services of the Ministry of Agriculture, health centers) on project management tools (identification of implementation areas, distribution of inputs, germination tests of seeds), followed by the training of 88 trainers from the same entities on: (i) crop management techniques; (ii) disaster risk prevention and management; (iii) promotion of good nutritional practices; and (iv) sustainable management of natural resources.

  • Trained representatives of all stakeholders (beneficiary groups, women rice parboilers’ associations, traders, NGOs, etc.) on: (i) setting up an innovative platform to improve the rice value chain; (ii) post-harvest management; and (iii) development and organization of groups.

  • Disseminated all thematic trainings provided to stakeholders, based on the Training of Trainers approach, benefiting 1 522 households.

Impact:

  • Produced 1 542.6 tonnes of rice, 464.7 tonnes of maize, 11 tonnes of okra, 1 618 tonnes of eggplant and 36 tonnes of cowpea.

  • Increased 2018 yields – e.g. by 108 percent for rice and 166 percent for maize in Koundara prefecture.

  • Strengthened the technical capacities of NGOs and Ministry staff on project management.

  • Strengthened the capacities of 15 beneficiary household groups, through theoretical and practical trainings provided by all stakeholders through the Training of Trainers approach.

  • Provided the women rice parboilers’ associations of Labé and Koundara with 109 tonnes of rice, thanks to the abundant rice production obtained, as part of the partnership with WFP.

