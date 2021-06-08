Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel concludes visit to Guinea

Dakar, 5 June 2021- Continuing his West African tour, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, today concluded a two-day visit to the Republic of Guinea.

During his visit, Mr. ANNADIF was received in audience by the President of the Republic of Guinea, Professor Alpha Condé. He also met Mohamed Diané, Minister of Defense; Ibrahima Khalil Kaba, Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as Fodé Bangoura, Permanent Secretary of the Political and Social Dialogue Framework. He also spoke with the G5 Guinea, made up of the European Union, ECOWAS, the United States, France, as well as with the United Nations Country Team of Guinea.

Mr. ANNADIF reaffirmed the readiness and commitment of the United Nations and UNOWAS to support Guineans' efforts to consolidate peace and development.