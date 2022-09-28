Secretary-General Reiterates United Nations Support towards Regional Efforts to Return Constitutional Order in Guinea

SG/SM/21498

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the start today of the trials related to the crimes committed on 28 September 2009 during an opposition rally in Conakry. He pays tribute to the hundreds of victims and families of victims of these events, who have waited for justice for so many years.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to support efforts aimed at upholding justice and accountability for these crimes. He calls on the authorities to ensure that the trials are conducted in accordance with due process of law, so that perpetrators are held accountable and victims receive reparations.

The Secretary-General calls on the authorities to further ensure that human rights are respected throughout the country’s political transition process. He reiterates the solidarity and support of the United Nations to regional efforts to accompany a return to constitutional order in Guinea.