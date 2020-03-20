Secretary-General Calls for Ensuring Peaceful Legislative Elections, Constitutional Referendum in Guinea

SG/SM/20016

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Guinea and takes note of President Alpha Condé’s decision to hold the legislative elections and constitutional referendum on 22 March.

The Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and transparent process. He reiterates his call for a constructive dialogue between the Government, the opposition and civil society that seeks to achieve consensus through an inclusive process.

The United Nations is ready to support such efforts, including through the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed ibn Chambas.

