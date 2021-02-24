Guinea

Republic of Guinea - Ebola Virus Disease outbreak (Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 24/02/2021

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

  • On 18 Feb, Guinea requested assistance through EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) for personal protective equipment and laboratory equipment.

  • On 18 Feb, France offered 510 personal protective kits with delivery started on 19 Feb.

  • On 19 Feb, the European Commission announced EUR 200,000 in emergency humanitarian funding through a contribution to the International Federation of the Red Cross/Red Crescent Disaster Emergency Relief Fund (IFRC-DREF).

  • Reorientation of on-going operation to respond to epidemics in Guinea and implemented by the Red Cross, to support local health structures in patient isolation and response at community level.

  • Additional mobilization of on-going operations at country and regional level and of EU funding to support to the response is currently being assessed, to address identified needs and gaps.

Related Content