Republic of Guinea - Ebola Virus Disease outbreak (Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 24/02/2021

On 18 Feb, Guinea requested assistance through EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) for personal protective equipment and laboratory equipment.

On 18 Feb, France offered 510 personal protective kits with delivery started on 19 Feb.

On 19 Feb, the European Commission announced EUR 200,000 in emergency humanitarian funding through a contribution to the International Federation of the Red Cross/Red Crescent Disaster Emergency Relief Fund (IFRC-DREF).

Reorientation of on-going operation to respond to epidemics in Guinea and implemented by the Red Cross, to support local health structures in patient isolation and response at community level.