Statement from Marie-Pierre Poirier, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa

DAKAR, 24 October 2020 - UNICEF is deeply alarmed by the latest reports on post-election violence in Guinea, which has already resulted in the death of several people, including children. UNICEF is saddened by these losses and presents its condolences to the families affected.

In the exercise of the right of peaceful assembly, UNICEF urges all sides to respect and protect the right to life of all persons, and to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety and protection of children. No child’s life should ever be lost to any form of violence.

