Multiple Countries | Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Outbreak: Preparedness and Response - Revised Emergency Appeal: n° MDREBOLA21 (27 September 2021)

This Revised Emergency Appeal 1seeks a total of 6.8 million Swiss francs (1.7 million Swiss francs has already been raised out of the 8.5 million Swiss francs funding requirement) to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the National Society of Guinea to scale-up preparedness, readiness and response to the Viral Haemorrhagic Fever Outbreaks (Ebola, Marburg and Lassa Fever), which have been declared by the Ministry of Health since the onset of this operation (Lassa on 8 May 2021 and Marburg on 6 August 2021). In addition, this appeal allowed for advance readiness and preparedness activities related to the spring 2021 Ebola Virus Outbreak in Guinea for the neighbouring countries of Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Mali and Guinea-Bissau. These National Societies remain on high alert and support may be activated to respond to an outbreak, if necessary.

Through this appeal, the Guinea Red Cross Society has contributed to containing the spread of the Ebola outbreak that started in February and was eventually declared over in June 2021, reaching 107,726 people with Health, WASH and Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI) services in Nzérékoré prefecture. However, the declaration of a new viral haemorrhagic fever (VHF) outbreak in Guinea presents new challenges; with the Emergency Appeal currently funded at 20%, there are significant limitations to maintaining the readiness in other geographical areas, as well as to respond to the Marburg outbreak in Guinea, including expanding geographical scope as necessary if further cases are detected. The Revised Appeal aims to deliver assistance to 290,000 people in the affected areas for 9 months, while supporting prevention actions in at-risk areas, comprising 9.31 million people. The operation covered by this Revised Emergency Appeal is based on a Federation-wide approach, with coordinated action of all IFRC membership contributing to the response.