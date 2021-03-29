Multiple Countries | Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Outbreak: Preparedness and Response - Operations Update n° 1

Situation overview

The first confirmed case of EVD was reported in Guinea on 14 February 2021, with the origins of the outbreak currently unknown, and probable cases dating back to at least January 2021. As of 26 March 2021, the epidemiological situation is as follow:

No new confirmed case reported since 4 March

Last confirmed Ebola patient discharged (cured) from CTEPi on 23 March;

348 contacts are being followed-up.

Cumulatively since the beginning of the outbreak