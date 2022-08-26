Mobility and Public Health Risks in the Border Area of the Lofa region (September – 2021)

Context

In recent years, with the explosion of irregular migration flows (mainly from Mano River communities), there are strong indications of criminal networks taking advantage not only of a lack of coordination between States, but also of the vulnerability of communities to trafficking and smuggling of human beings. As Liberia is one of the exit and transit points for these activities, it has influenced other unscrupulous activities. More than a quarter of those trafficked, including women and children, for forced labour and commercial sexual exploitation, embark for this purpose. Border communities are highly vulnerable and lack the resources to report and manage many public health threats. In addition, human protection mechanisms and economic opportunities are insufficient, creating a climate conducive to illegal activities; young people undertake irregular migration and engage in illicit businesses to improve their lives and invariably expose themselves to sexual violence, trafficking, forced prostitution and the health consequences that result from it.

To address these issues, as well as security threats, it is necessary to strengthen cross-border coordination and information sharing, trust between public institutions, systems and communities in order to improve social cohesion to support peace, support vulnerable groups and combat human trafficking and other illegal activities.