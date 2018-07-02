02 Jul 2018

IOM, UNICEF and the Ministry of Social Action Sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Migrant Minors Protection in Guinea

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 02 Jul 2018 View Original
© IOM/UNICEF 2018
Young people on the move across the Mediterranean sea can be at risk of trafficking and exploitation.
© IOM/UNICEF 2018

Conakry – IOM, the International Organization for Migration, the National Directorate of Social Action (Direction Nationale de l’Action Sociale) and UNICEF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June 2018 to protect the rights of migrant children and youth in Guinea, facilitate their voluntary return, reintegration and access to protection services in Guinea.

In 2017, according to a UNICEF-IOM joint Report based on 11,000 testimonies, 11 per cent of adolescents and young people under the age of 24 who used the Central Mediterranean Route came from Guinea. The others were mainly from Nigeria (15 per cent), and Gambia (11 per cent). Among the young Guineans interviewed for the survey between 2016 and 2017, 90 per cent reported having been exposed to some form of abuse or exploitation.

This tripartite MoU, concluded for an indefinite period, identified key areas of collaboration such as joint assessment of child migration trends in Guinea; strengthening the system for collecting, managing and sharing child protection data; pre-identification and registration of children as well as referral mechanisms.

The signing of this MoU will facilitate mobilizing resources, coordinating activities and pooling actions.

Since 2017, IOM has assisted the voluntary return of more than 930 young people under the age of 18 (including 85 girls).

For more information, please contact Lucas Chandellier at IOM Guinea, Tel: +22462525 7676, Email: lchandellier@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.