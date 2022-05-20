Implementing a DHIS2 Ebola virus disease module during the 2021 Guinea Ebola outbreak

Carrie Eggers, Lise Martel, Amber Dismer, Ruth Kallay, Dean Sayre, Mary Choi, Salomon Corvil, Almamy Kaba, Bakary Keita, Lamarana Diallo, Mamadou Moussa Balde, Mariama Bah, Sekou Mohamed Camara, Enogo Koivogui, Joel Montgomery, Sakoba Keita

Abstract

In 2017, the national agency for health security (L’Agence Nationale de Sécurité Sanitaire—ANSS) in Guinea implemented the District Health Information Software (DHIS2) as the Ministry of Health national surveillance system to capture and report aggregate disease data. During 2019, the ANSS started using DHIS2 Tracker to collect case-based (individual-level) data for epidemic-prone diseases. In 2020, the capability was expanded, and it was used during the COVID-19 pandemic to capture data relevant to the COVID-19 response. When an Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak was announced in February 2021, the Tracker module was updated, and enhanced functionalities were developed to meet the needs for the emerging epidemic. This novel EVD module has components to capture information on cases, contacts, alerts, laboratory and vaccinations and provides a centralised site for all EVD outbreak data. It has since been expanded for use with future viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks.