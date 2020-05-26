Guinea: Scaling up prevention & preparedness action after the Ebola crisis

The Ebola Outbreak, an Unprecedented Shock for Guinea

The outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease in 2014 was an unprecedented shock for Guinea as it seriously affected lives and slowed down the country's social and economic performance. The Ebola crisis worsened the already very fragile economy, with a level of poverty estimated at 55% in 2012 (reaching an estimated 65% in rural areas).

Real GDP growth in 2015 was 0.1%, compared to a pre-Ebola forecast of 4%. Agricultural production has been particularly hard hit by the displacement of populations in areas heavily affected by the Ebola crisis. Guinea economy is slowly recovering, driven by an increase in production of bauxite and gold, as well as by a resilient agriculture sector.

The agriculture sector employs 70% of the active population in rural areas. Agriculture is highly sensitive to climate and weather conditions, and the low agricultural productivity level is a result of unfavorable land use from poor planning and the inaccessibility of areas with high agricultural potential.

The EVD epidemic has highlighted the limited capacity of national and subnational systems in the face of a complex crisis. Recovery strategies must help build resilient national and local-level systems to reinstate public trust and social cohesion. In this regard, investment in preparedness is key.