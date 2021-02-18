Guinea: Information bulletin: Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak

This bulletin reflects the current situation and details available as of 17 of February 2021. The Guinea red Cross Society and other neighbouring countries National Societies with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and its members, is already responding to this emergency and boosting up preparedness measures while continuing to support the national authorities in assessing the extent of the damage. IFRC has allocated CHF 290,210 from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) and an emergency appeal is underway.

The first confirmed case of EVD was reported in Guinea on 14 February 2021, with the origins of the outbreak currently unknown, and probable cases dating back to at least January. The known cases (seven as of 16 February 2021) are reportedly within the same family who attended the burial ceremony of a nurse from Gouécké health centre. The nurse died on 28 January 2021 and was buried on 1 February 2021. Of the seven cases, four are men and three are women (ages 25 and over), with three deaths (2 women and 1 man). The known outbreak is currently centred in Gouécké community in the N'Zérékoré prefecture in Guinée Forrestière Region. Gouécké is one of ten subprefectures that make up N'Zérékoré prefecture. It is located 42 kilometres from central N'Zérékoré with a total population of approximately 23,458 inhabitants in 3,364 households.

One of the suspected cases was transported to Conakry Hospital without isolation procedures, which raises concerns of possible nosocomial transmission and spread during transportation. While contact tracing and isolation of contacts and suspected cases are in place and scaling up, risk of unidentified chains of transmission and contacts could pose risk of further spread. Prefectures most at risk for the moment include, Guékédou, Macenta, Lola, Yomou and Beyla, all part of Guinée Forrestière Region. In addition, there is significant cross-border movement, at official and unofficial border crossings, for trade, healthcare-seeking (traditional and clinical) and family links. Surveillance system at the borders is still weak and not formalised, which could facilitate spread of the virus. The poor hygiene conditions and limited access to potable water are another trend to further spread of the virus.

The 2014–2016 outbreak in West Africa was the largest and most complex Ebola. The deadly epidemics had spread between countries, starting in Guinea then moving across land borders to Sierra Leone and Liberia. Hence, the recent EVD outbreak is very concerning as it poses several risks in midst of COVID-19 pandemic.