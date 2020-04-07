Guinea — “Gold Rush” in Upper Guinea: Migration Profiles and Dynamics (October 2019)

This research was conducted under the project, “Protection and Assistance to Vulnerable Migrants in West and Central Africa” funded by the United States Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM). This project aims to protect the most vulnerable migrants, including unaccompanied children, women and single mothers, victims of trafficking, and medical cases. This research aims to determine the gold miners’ migration profile and better understand migration dynamics to/from targeted gold mining sites (incentive factors, initial movements, etc.) and the systems facilitating this mobility. It also seeks to assess challenges associated with protecting vulnerable people around gold mining sites. Data collection was conducted between March and May 2019, in East of Guinea, in both Siguiri and Mandiana prefectures.​