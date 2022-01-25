Guinea: Floods in Siguiri - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation update n° 1 MDRGN013

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This update is to inform stakeholders on Guinea DREF response progress from September to December 2021 and extend the time frame for 02 additional months. New end date is 31 March 2022 for a total duration of 06 months.

Budget and strategy remain the same from the DREF plan. Most of the activities (around 60%) planned have been completed and the extension is to allow the completion of the following ones:

• Facilitate the final instalment of DREF funds to NS. The biggest part is for the FSP mobile cash transfer execution.

• Support NS completion of ongoing Sanitation campaigns and other community engagement activities.

• Support the last transfer of funds to the beneficiaries following IFRC standard. Those funds include the second part of the planned cash assistance for WASH activities to 2,000 households.

• Support post distribution monitoring (PDM) with technical support from the Cluster Delegation PMER unit

• Support Lessons learnt workshop (LLW) to generate learning from the operations

• IFRC monitoring visit involving the PMER and Operations Officers to monitor quality of implementation, and support PDM and LLW.

Extension is required because of delay in implementation due to challenges in the response. Mainly on cash assistance, that represents the biggest part of this operation. It took around one month to the NS to get the main list of affected households from the government institution to enable the registration, administrative issue on which team could only wait and follow-up. The process in most cases required visit to the Sungari branch, and field monitoring visit to monitor beneficiaries’ selection and modalities of cash transfer; all these delayed the transfer of second instalment to the NS.

In addition, the returns reconciliation with National Society (NS) has requested several meetings and monitoring activities to get required additional information, hence additional delay on reporting and final transfer to the NS.

Description of the disaster

Heavy rain on 31, August 2021 fell over most of the country causing flooding in the prefectures of Siguiri, Guéckédou, and the capital Conakry. From the multisectoral assessment, flooding affected 69,671 people, i.e., 9,953 households, with 1,972 homeless people, 21 injured and 05 deaths recorded. The following areas were affected:

• Siguiri with 43,815 people affected (6,280 households) in the districts of Heremakonon, ORS, Teleladji, Cité chinoise, Énergie neighbourhoods; and in the Sub-prefectures / Districts of Malea, Djomabana, Kintignia,

Boukaria, Kofilani, Balato Niandankoro and Mandjemakolen

• Guéckédou with 9,305 people affected (1,364 households) in the districts of Frako 1, Bambino 1, Mangala 1,

Heremakono, Nioumoulè, Bafilatè, Nialinko, Bambo and the Sub-prefecture of Nongoa.

• Conakry with 16,551 people affected, (2,309 households) in Matoto Municipality (Yimbaya permanence, Tanéné Mosque, Simbaya1, GBessia Port 2, Dabondy 2, Dabondy 3, Sangoyah Mosquée); Ratoma Municipality (Hamdallaye, Nongo, Lambangni, Yattaya and Taouyah); Matam Municipality (Bonfi Marché, Heremakono Mosquée, Coléah Cité, and Madina SIG); Dixinn Municipality (Dixinn centre 2, Dixinn Gare, Kénien, and Hafia 2).

Following these floods, the Prefectural Committees of the Red Cross of Guéckédou and Siguiri, and the Communal Committees of the Red Cross of Conakry have deployed 50 volunteers and 05 Supervisors each who conducted the assessments in the localities through their Community Disaster Response Teams (CDRT / ECRC) coordinated by members of the National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) with the agreement of the prefectural, sub prefectural, communal and neighbourhood authorities.

From the joint assessment report, a total of 9,953 households (69,671 people) were affected including 16,087 men; 36,228 women (with 1,328 pregnant women and 3,795 breastfeeding women); 17,356 children aged 0-5; 256 people with disabilities; 1,295 elderly people; 57 injured; 867 houses destroyed; 2,562 displaced people; 763 water points destroyed; 103 host families; 21 resettlement sites and 964 latrines destroyed. The flooding also had huge impact on agriculture and animal husbandry.