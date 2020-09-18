Guinea – Floods in Kankan, Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRGN011

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

From 6 to 7 September 2020, 26 of the 27 neighbourhoods of the urban commune and 12 sub-prefectures of Kankan experienced heavy rain causing major damage to people and their possessions.

Following this flood, the prefectural committee of the Red Cross in Kankan through its Community Disaster Response Teams (NDRT / CDRT) coordinated by members of the National Disaster Response Team (NDRT / CDRT) with the agreement of the prefectural, sub-prefectural, communal and neighbourhood authorities, deployed 50 volunteers and 5 Supervisors who carried out assessments in these localities.

Based on the initial assessments, 9,907 households i.e. 49,536 people have been affected including 23,248 men and 26,288 women; 4,371 children aged 0 to 5; 1,145 pregnant women; 1,238 breastfeeding women; 135 disabled people; 946 elderly people; 3,975 children sleeping under mosquito nets; 1,101 pregnant women sleeping under mosquito nets; 47 cases of diarrhoea; 12 injured; 263 houses destroyed; 1,363 displaced people; 551 water points destroyed; 75 host families; and 744 latrines destroyed.

There has been a huge impact on agriculture and livestock with 746 hectares affected and 483 cattle killed. Twelve (12) injured people were evacuated to the hospital after they have received first aid care assistance from Red Cross volunteers, who also assisted more than 850 out of 1,363 people to move into primary schools and host families for immediate and safe shelter.

Affected communities and authorities are seeking support from people of good will and humanitarian organizations to recover from the ailments they are currently suffering from.

Over the past five years, there has been overcrowding and increasingly uncontrolled construction in the neighbourhoods of the urban municipality, particularly the lack of drainage channels, efficient waste management mechanisms, construction in floodplains and along rivers. The Milo River flows through the urban commune which aggravates the situation when there are heavy downpours like the one of the last weeks. The combination of these factors and the heavy rainfall this year caused the flooding.

Below are the affected localities in the prefecture: