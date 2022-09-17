Guinea: Floods in Kankan - Emergency Action Plan (EPoA), DREF Operation MDRGN014

Glide n° : FL-2022-000305-GIN

A. Situation Analysis

Description of the Disaster

From 25 to 26 August, heavy and uninterrupted rains fell across Guinea, causing flooding in several prefectures. Some 13 of the 27 districts of the Kankan province, and 7 of the 12 sub-prefectures have experienced varying levels of impact, according to Guinea National Red Cross and National Disaster Management Agency.

Details on the actual scope of humanitarian impact is yet to be fully determined as assessments are still underway alongside the delivery of urgent relief. Rains continue to fall in the country and in Kankan province, and from GRCS branches, this preliminary data can go in an upward trend by mid-September. Nevertheless, based on initial rapid assessments conducted by the Guinea Red Cross – Kankan Prefectural Committee, through its Community Disaster Response Teams (NDRT/CDRT) coordinated by the members of the National Disaster Response T eam (NDRT/CDRT) together with prefectural, sub-prefectural, communal and neighbourhood authorities, over 29,000 people have been confirmed affected as of 26 August. 24,135 people (3,448 households) have been assessed and classified as most affected to date, including 10,839 men, 13,296 women (see below table).

Based on historical trends of the past years, the current situation after detailed assessment completed could revealed a more important impact. To note, Guinea has been affected by several floods across the country in recent years, with different level and different localities impacted revealed after details assessment. Kankan 2020 floods affected 49,536 of which 19,814 people (3,963 households) were supported by GRCS. In total, 27 neighbourhoods of the urban commune and 12 sub-prefectures were impacted. In 2021, heavy rain has affected 69,671 people, or 9,953 households, with 1,972 homeless people, 21 injured and 05 deaths recorded in prefectures of Siguiri(43,815 people, 6,280 households); Gueckédou (9,305 people affected, 1,364 households) and Conakry (16,551 people affected, or 2,309 households).

This DREF operation will cover the needs of 18,844 people (2,708 HH) amongst the most affected population, as decided jointly with key stakeholders and the agreed prioritization criteria. Affected communities and the authorities are seeking the support of humanitarian organizations to recover from the ills they are currently suffering. It should be noted that, Guinea continues experiencing heavy downpour of unusual rains across the country, with possibility of flooding in other parts of the country.