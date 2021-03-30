Guinea — Ebola Situation Report #5 Publication : 26 March 2021

This situation report presents the latest updates on the reappearance of the Ebola virus Disease (EVD) notified since February 2021 in Guinea.

The document contains the latest epidemiological data, the actions put in place by the national authorities and the humanitarian community actors to fight the spread of the EVD outbreak and provides recommendations on the way forward. Finally, the report describes the actions carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in response to this epidemic. These epidemiological data are updated as of 26th March, 2021.

CONTEXT

Since February 2021, Guinea has been facing the reappearance of the Ebola epidemic. For the first time since 2016, cases of haemorrhagic fever caused by the virus have been recorded in the county of N’Zérékoré, located in the south-east part of the country, leading to several deaths. The first victim, identified in the sub-county of Gouécké, was a nurse who died at the end of January 2021. All other cases are from people who attended the funeral on February 1, 2021.

On 14th February, 2021, the Guinean Ministry of Health (MoH) officially declared an outbreak of EVD.