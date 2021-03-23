Guinea — Ebola Situation Report #4 Publication : 19 March 2021

This report provides latest information on the Ebola epidemic which has affected Guinea since February 2021. The document contains the latest epidemiological data available, information on actions taken by government authorities and the humanitarian community to prevent and fight the spread of the epidemic, and gives recommendations on next steps. Tghe report also lists actions taken and contributions made by IOM in the fight against Ebola. The report provides data updated to 19 March 2021.

CONTEXT

Since February 2021, Guinea has been facing the reappearance of the Ebola epidemic. For the first time since 2016, cases of haemorrhagic fever caused by the virus have been recorded in the county of N’Zérékoré, located in the south-east part of the country, leading to several deaths. The first victim, identified in the sub-county of Gouécké, was a nurse who died at the end of January 2021. All other cases are from people who attended the funeral on February 1, 2021.

On 14th February, 2021, the Guinean Ministry of Health (MoH) declared officially an outbreak of EVD.

HIGHLIGHTS

Epidemiological situation as of March 19, 2021

• Cumulatively, 18 cases of EVD had been notified, including 14 confirmed and 4 probable cases; 5 people (1 confirmed and 4 suspected) are currently hospitalized at the ETC of N'Zérékoré.

• Moreover, 2 new suspected cases have been notified in N'Zérékoré. There are 9 EVD deaths recorded in total, including 5 confirmed and 4 probable cases; overall, 5 healthcare workers (HCW) have been infected by the Ebola virus leading to 2 deaths (1 confirmed and 1 probable case), and 8 people have recovered from the EVD.

• In N’Zérékoré, 366 contacts are being followed up and 3865 people have been vaccinated.

EVD Response activities