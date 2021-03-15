Guinea — Ebola Situation Report #3 Publication : 15 March 2021

Epidemiological situation as of March 12, 2021

• Cumulatively, 18 cases of EVD had been notified, including 14 confirmed and 4 probable cases; 7 people (3 confirmed and 4 suspected) are currently hospitalized at the ETC of N'Zérékoré.

• Moreover, 2 new suspected cases had been notified in N'Zérékoré.

There are 9 EVD deaths in total, including 5 confirmed and 4 probable cases; overall, 6 people recovered from the EVD.

• In N’Zérékoré, 366 contacts were being followed up