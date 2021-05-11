Guinea — Ebola Situation Report #11 Publication : 10 May 2021

This situation report presents the latest updates on the reappearance of the Ebola virus Disease (EVD) notified since February 2021 in Guinea. The document contains the latest epidemiological data, the actions put in place by the national authorities and the humanitarian community actors to fight the spread of the EVD outbreak and provides recommendations on the way forward. Finally, the report describes the actions carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in response to this epidemic. These epidemiological data are updated as of 7th May, 2021.