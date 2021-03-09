Guinea — Ebola Situation Report #1 Publication : 08 March 2021

This situation report presents the latest updates on the situation regarding the resurgence of the Ebola virus Disease (EVD) recorded since February 2021 in Guinea. The document contains the latest epidemiological data, the actions taken by government authorities and the humanitarian community to fight the spread of the outbreak and provides recommendations on the way forward. Finally, the report describes the actions carried out by the International Organization for Migrations in response to this epidemic. It contains information updated on 7th March 2021.