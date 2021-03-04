Guinea Ebola response: additional EU financial support

The EU mobilised an additional €3.2 million to assist the Republic of Guinea and support immediate response actions following the resurgence of the Ebola virus in the country. Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: "EU support focuses on helping patients, health workers and communities affected by Ebola in Guinea, while coordinating with other relevant actors. Our aim is to provide the fastest and most responsive assistance."

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, stressed: "In these difficult times and as Guinea's partner, it is important that we support the immediate response to stem the Ebola virus. Our support will also contribute to strengthening the health system in the longer term, including epidemiological surveillance, and preparedness and response to future epidemics."

The EU's entire support is going to actions targeting the epicentre of the crisis to provide patient care, prevention, monitoring and follow-up of contact cases, as well as communication, awareness raising and coordination support. In parallel, the EU is supporting other complementary actions, including the activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, through which France has sent over 500 protection kits for frontline staff in the fight against the virus.