Guinea: Cured Ebola patients from Coyah Ebola Treatment Centre testify

In recognition of the efforts of the community and the country to save their lives and to cure from Ebola, survivors say they are now ready to accompany the Ebola outbreak response teams in their community to help overcome the resistance, reluctance and halt the ravages of Ebola virus in their prefecture and in Guinea.

Happy to be declared cured from Ebola

"I was very worried when I was informed of the results of the test and I learned that I was contaminated by the Ebola virus. My morale suddenly dropped to zero," says Fatoumata Camara, 18 years-old, based in Doumbouyah, in the town of Coyah, about 50 kilometres from Conakry.

"...when I came out, I was warmly greeted, like a princess, by my family but also by the neighborhood. I am very happy that I have not been a victim of any stigmatization." - Fatoumata Camara, an Ebola survivor, Guinea

Fatoumata Camara is one of 6 Ebola patients who were treated at the recently opened Ebola Treatment Centre in Coyah and have survived.

"Thanks to the quality of care received for 11 days in hospital, I was very happy to be declared cured, that is to say, out of all danger of dying from Ebola, " says Fatoumata Camara.

Nabinty Camara, 25 years, also from Doumbouyah, says "I stayed for 13 days at the Ebola Treatment Centre in Coyah and I was well cared for."

Of a total of 6 Ebola patients who have been cured and discharged from the Ebola Treatment Centre in Coyah, 5 patients are female. Four of them come from the Forecariah prefecture while 2 patients come from the urban area of Coyah.

"I think I have been very lucky. I was very well treated during my hospitalization at Coyah Ebola Treatment Centre. Later on, when I came out, I was warmly greeted, like a princess, by my family but also by the neighborhood. I am very happy that I have not been a victim of any stigmatization."

Survivors ready to work in their community to fight against Ebola

In recognition of the efforts of the community and the country to save their lives and to cure from Ebola, Fatoumata and Nabinty say they are now "ready to accompany the Ebola Outbreak Response Teams in their community to help overcome the resistance, reluctance and halt the ravages of Ebola virus in their prefecture and in Guinea".