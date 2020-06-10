Guinea: Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Situation Report No. 9 (27 May to 9 June 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

With 4,258 confirmed COVID19 cases, 2,942 cured and 23 hospital deaths, COVID19 continues to spread in Guinea. Consequently, the government has stepped up its efforts to contain the pandemic. National screening capacity has been strengthened allowing now for nearly 1,200 tests per day. Large quantities of reliable rapid test kits, and PPEs have been procured for health care personnel.

The government launched its new strategy “Stop COVID19 in 60 days” with the aim of halting community transmission in the most affected neighborhoods of Conakry and its environs, the epicenter of the disease. This strategy will mobilize local communities and government officials to identify, test, and confine, for 14 days, contacts of confirmed cases, with food and cash assistance provided to confined households.

UNICEF continues to support Guinea's Ministry of Education in the safe reopening of schools and the conduct of end-of-year exams. To date, 55 children have been released from detention centres across the country and 54 children are now reunited with their families.