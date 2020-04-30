Guinea: Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Situation Report No. 6 (14 April to 28 April 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The rapid spread of the pandemic in Guinea continues unabated. This is a major concern despite the increasing number of patients cured from the disease. The country is at stage 4 of the pandemic, with a rise in community transmission of the virus. Hospital beds overload will soon be a major challenge as the number of patients needing hospitalization explodes. Community cases notified in prefectures in countryside continue to be forwarded to the treatment centre in Conakry. This raises the issue of the capacity of the technical platforms of health facilities outside Conakry to manage coronavirus cases.

Within the national response plan, UNICEF and the National Health Security Agency (ANSS) co-lead the pillar on Communication and Community Engagement for which a 12-month action plan is being finalized. UNICEF has supported the development of SOPs on the clearance process of communication materials on COVID-19, and of guidelines on social mobilization and community engagement.