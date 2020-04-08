Guinea: Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Situation Report No. 4 (31 March to 7 April 2020)

Highlights

From 12 March to 6 April 2020, Guinea recorded a total of 121 positive cases of COVID-19, including 5 who recovered and 0 deaths. The contact tracing and follow-up rate for country is 88%.

Conakry continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in Guinea. 1 positive case was detected in the interior of the country (Labé) and immediately sent to Conakry.

The Prime Minister of Guinea officially presented on Monday, April 6, 2020 the Government’s economic response plan to the COVID-19 crisis.

121 confirmed cases in Guinea (+ 99 since the last Sitrep)

1,210,956 confirmed cases globally

0 deaths in Guinea

67,594 deaths globally

388 contacts under followup in Guinea

Situation Overview and Needs

Guinea has moved into phase 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic. The curfew in place still continues and is complied to by the population.

The Prime Minister of Guinea issued an decree for the creation of an inter-ministerial committee to combat the COVID-19 epidemic. The committee is responsible for monitoring the government's strategy in response to COVID-19. The Prime Minister officially presented on Monday, April 6, 2020 the 30 measures of the economic response plan of the country to the COVID-19 crisis.

The United Nations Resident Coodinator shared a note verbale with Government and other partners to inform them on the activation of its Business Continuity Plan (BCP). This note clarified that funds, programmes and agencies continued to operate; with limited physical presence of staff in the offices, and the adoption of teleworking.

Conakry remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Guinea. Concern is growing inside the country where 1 positive case (Labé) have been detected and rapidly transported to Conakry because of lack of adequate testing/care in the countryside. Tracing and follow-up of contact cases is ongoing in Labé. In all the governorates and prefectures of the country, coordination platforms for the response to the COVID-19 crisis have been set up. UNICEF is represented in the regional platforms by the heads of its zone offices. The country programme has drawn up regional communication and social mobilization plans pending endorsement by the National Health Security Agency (ANSS).