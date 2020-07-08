Guinea: Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Situation Report No. 11 (24 June to 7 July 2020)

Situation in Numbers

5,697 COVID-19 Confirmed cases

34 deaths

2,900,460 Children affected by COVID-19 school closures

US$ 10,321,858 Funding GAP

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Although there is a downward trend in the number of confirmed cases in Guinea, it remains one of the top ten most affected countries in West and Central Africa, with 5,697 confirmed cases and 34 deaths.

Following a directive from the President’s Office, ministers and other public servants are to be tested against the virus.

Closed for 3 months because of the spread of COVID19 in Guinea, schools reopened on June 29th, 2020, starting with exam classes. It is expected that the other classes will open later in August, depending on the evolution of the pandemic.