Guinea: Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Situation Report No. 10 (10 to 23 June 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of June 23rd, 2020, the number of confirmed COVID19 cases was 5,040, with 28 deaths, one of the lowest case fatality rates in West Africa. As local transmission is still on the rise, the Government of Guinea is accelerating the implementation of its new community based response strategy “Stop COVID19 in 60 days”. This strategy, which is being rolled out in urban epicentres, with UNICEF’s support, focuses on contact tracing, home confinement with cash and food support for mild cases, and referrals to treatment centers for cases needing hospitalization. This strategy relies on community mobilization and accords an important role to community relays, neighborhood chiefs, and other community leaders. To support Government’s efforts to control the pandemic in the countryside, UNICEF has deployed technical teams to all Guinea’s 8 regions, to implement the national Risks Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) plan. The Government has approved the Ministry of Education’s action plan to reopen schools on 29th June 2020, starting with exam classes.