GIEWS Country Brief: Guinea 18-September-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Normal progress of 2019 cropping season

Slightly above-average cereal production expected in 2019

Continued assistance needed for vulnerable people

Normal progress of 2019 cropping season due to favourable moisture conditions

Planting operations of the 2019 rice and coarse grain crops (maize, millet and sorghum), to be harvested from October, started on time in February-March in the southern part of the country and were completed across the country in June. Favourable moisture conditions are benefiting crop development and weeding activities are underway in most cropping areas.

Pasture supply and quality are currently favourable, allowing animals to maintain good body conditions and enhance their market value. The animal health situation is generally satisfactory, with no major disease outbreaks.

Slightly above-average harvest expected in 2019

The harvest of the main 2019 season cereal crops is expected to start from October across the country. The aggregate cereal output in 2019 is forecast at an average of 3.7 million tonnes reflecting favourable rainfall coupled with the Government’s support in terms of seeds, fertilizers, tractors, capacity building and management.

Cereal import requirements for the 2018/19 (November/October) marketing year are forecast at an above-average 1.3 million tonnes as traders aim to replenishing their stocks.

Continued assistance needed for vulnerable people

Despite overall favourable food security conditions, some vulnerable households still need external food assistance. According to the March 2019 “Cadre Harmonisé” analysis, about 288 000 people are estimated to be in need of food assistance from June to August 2019, with a significant increase from 21 000 food insecure people in June-August 2018. The food security situation has deteriorated in recent years, mainly due to the expansion of the mining sector to the detriment of subsistence agriculture. Most displaced small-scale farmers lack the technical skills to be employed into the mining sector and the reduced own production of food has resulted in an increase of market dependency. The expansion of the mining sector is also affecting pastoral livelihoods through the reduction of grazing areas and constraints on transhumance movements. In addition, outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease and other recurrent epizootics continue to affect livestock (especially cattle) in most pastoral areas.