GIEWS Country Brief: Guinea 16-March-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Planting of 2021 cereal crops ongoing under favourable weather conditions Cereal production in 2020 estimated at above‑average level Cereal import requirements in 2020/21 estimated at slightly below ‑ average level Continued assistance needed for vulnerable people

Planting of the 2021 cereal crops (including rice, maize and sorghum) started recently in the southern part of the country and the harvests are expected to start in October 2021. Early seasonal rainfall in March enhanced soil moisture content for planting activities and crop development. In most areas, crops are at sprouting and seedling stages, and weeding activities are regularly underway. In northern areas, seasonal dry weather conditions are still prevailing and planting operations for millet and sorghum, to be harvested from October, are expected to begin in May‑June with the onset of seasonal rains.

The recent favourable weather conditions have also improved vegetation conditions in the main grazing areas of the country, with a positive impact on livestock body conditions. The animal health situation is generally good and stable, with just some localized outbreaks of seasonal diseases, including Trypanosomiasis and Contagious Bovine Peripneumonia.

Cereal production in 2020 estimated at above‑average level

The 2020 aggregate production is estimated at 4.7 million tonnes, about 20 percent above the five‑year average. It includes 2.9 million tonnes of paddy rice (over 26 percent above average) and 948 000 tonnes of maize (18 percent above average). The output mainly reflects good weather conditions and an adequate supply of inputs by the Government (with support of international partner organizations) that resulted in higher yields. The restrictions and economic effects associated with the COVID‑19 pandemic did not cause major disruptions to cropping activities.

Cereal import requirements in 2020/21 estimated at slightly below‑average level

On average, cereal imports cover about one‑fifth of the national consumption needs, mostly rice and wheat. In the 2020/21 marketing year (November/October), cereal import requirements are estimated at 830 000 tonnes, slightly below the average as a result of an above‑average cereal production in 2020.

Continued assistance needed for vulnerable people

Despite the overall favourable food security conditions, the most vulnerable households still need external food assistance. According to the March 2020 "Cadre Harmonisé" analysis (latest available), the aggregate number of severely food insecure people (CH Phase 3: "Crisis" and above) was estimated at 267 000 during the lean season between June and August 2020. It is very likely that the food security situation would have worsen and the number of food insecure population increased with the impact of COVID‑19, as the initial numbers were formulated in March 2020, prior to the full effects of the containment measures and its impacts on the local economy.