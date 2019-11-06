06 Nov 2019

Funeral Killings Ahead of New Round of Guinea Demonstrations

Report
from Human Rights Watch
Published on 06 Nov 2019 View Original

Three Allegedly Killed on November 4 During Funeral for Slain Demonstrators

The government of Guinea should ensure a speedy and independent investigation after three people were allegedly shot dead this week in clashes with security forces. The alleged killings occurred during a funeral procession on November 4 to mourn those killed during an earlier round of anti-government protests. A coalition of civil society groups and opposition parties said that three people were killed while a police spokesman acknowledged at least two dead. The coalition is planning another major protest on November 7.

Over the past month, the Guinean government has intensified a crackdown on opposition to a new constitution that could allow President Alpha Condé to run for a third term in the 2020 presidential elections. Authorities have arrested and imprisoned six civil society leaders spearheading anti-constitution protests.

After violently dispersing several anti-constitution protests earlier in the year, the government finally authorized an opposition protest on October 24. The protest – the first public demonstration authorized by the government since July 2018 – was largely peaceful. Pro-government supporters organized their own demonstration on October 31.

The events of November 4 highlight the risk of more clashes between the security forces and protesters. Journalists and witnesses described participants in the funeral procession throwing stones and other projectiles, and security forces firing tear gas and, at times, live bullets. A journalist said he heard a gendarme saying, “we are going to kill you all,” as security forces chased protesters into neighborhoods.

The funeral procession itself commemorated 11 protesters allegedly shot dead by security forces, during three days of protest against a new constitution that began on October 14. A gendarme was also killed by protesters on October 14.

Human Rights Watch has documented at length the police and gendarmes’ use of firearms and excessive use of lethal force when policing protests, as well as the beating of protesters, corruption, and other forms of criminality. Members of the security forces are virtually never investigated or prosecuted for their alleged role in protest deaths.

Human Rights Watch urges the government to release the six civil society leaders, ensure the security forces’ response to protests abides by the United Nations Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms, and establish a special judicial unit to investigate deaths during protests.

Human Rights Watch:
© Copyright, Human Rights Watch - 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor New York, NY 10118-3299 USA

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.