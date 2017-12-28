Finland increases contribution to UN Action Against Sexual Violence in Conflict
from UN Development Programme
Report
Published on 13 Dec 2017 — View Original
Finland, the third largest donor to UN Action, increased funding to UN Action bringing its total commitment to over US$6.2 million. This new contribution aims to focus on activities in Guinea. The Standard Administrative Arrangement was signed by Finland's Director General for Legal Affairs Paivi Kaukoranta and UN MPTFO Executive Coordinator, Jennifer Topping.