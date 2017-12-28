28 Dec 2017

Finland increases contribution to UN Action Against Sexual Violence in Conflict

Finland, the third largest donor to UN Action, increased funding to UN Action bringing its total commitment to over US$6.2 million. This new contribution aims to focus on activities in Guinea. The Standard Administrative Arrangement was signed by Finland's Director General for Legal Affairs Paivi Kaukoranta and UN MPTFO Executive Coordinator, Jennifer Topping.

