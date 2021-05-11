Erenler Sofrası is in Guinea

As part of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan Program, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed food packages to 1,000 needy families who have been negatively affected by COVID-19 in Guinea, West Africa.

As an ongoing global problem, COVID-19 also affects Guinea, a country in West Africa. The virus has been making life more and more difficult each day in the country with more than 22,000 detected cases and 148 deaths. Many people struggle for their lives, living in crowded one-roomed sheds.

Another problem in Guinea is accessing basic foods. Hundreds of thousands of families in the country try to sustain their lives with one meal per day. Most of them have a daily income of less than a dollar.

As part of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan Program, TİKA delivered food packages containing rice, oil, sugar and tea to 1,000 households where the disabled, orphaned and needy families live and have trouble accessing food due to COVID-19.

Having expressed her joy because of the aid, Maria Camara, one of the residents of the Disabled Housing Estate, said: “TİKA has been providing Ramadan aid for us every year. They have done so much for us. They solved our water problem, built a bakery, renewed and equipped our infirmary”.