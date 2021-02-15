Ebola resurgence in Guinea: UNICEF stands by the Government to contain this new epidemic

On February 14, 2021 the Guinean government declared an outbreak of Ebola disease in the N'Zérékoré prefecture, sub-prefecture of Gouecké.

CONAKRY/DAKAR, 15 February 2021 Following confirmation by the Guinean government of the worrying resurgence of the Ebola epidemic in the N'zérékoré region in South-East Guinea, near the Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire borders, UNICEF is working closely with health authorities to provide technical and logistical support to urgently respond to the new Ebola outbreak.

Through its field office located in in the affected N'zérékoré region, UNICEF is working in coordination with the Regional Directorate of Health, WHO and other partners to develop and rollout the emergency Ebola response plan, especially in the areas of risk communication and community engagement, infection prevention and control; water, sanitation and hygiene; pediatric care; and supplies and logistics.

An Ebola epidemic hit West Africa between 2013 and 2016, officially causing more than 11,300 deaths in three countries (Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone), including more than 2,500 in Guinea. Guinea is currently facing three epidemics (yellow fever, measles, polio and Ebola), in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Guinea has a lot of experience in fighting Ebola, and UNICEF salutes the Ministry of Health for taking action quickly. Mobilizing the COVID-19 coordination structures is a great start for synergy and speed", said Pierre Ngom, UNICEF Guinea Representative.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

To find out more about UNICEF in Guinea https://www.unicef.org/guinea

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook

For more information:

Fatou Tandiang, UNICEF Guinea: +224 621 08 88 27, ftandiang@unicef.org

Anne-Isabelle Leclercq Balde, UNICEF Regional office for West and Central Africa, +221 77 740 69 14, aleclercqbalde@unicef.org