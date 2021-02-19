Ebola: EU coordinates immediate delivery of medical protective equipment to Guinea

Following the resurgence of the Ebola virus in the Republic of Guinea, the Guinean government requested assistance through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

Through this Mechanism, France is sending more than 500 Ebola virus protection kits containing gowns, masks and gloves for medical staff working on the front line in the fight against the virus.

The EU is coordinating the shipment of this equipment.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “The EU is determined to help the Guinean authorities contain this deadly virus and to show solidarity with the Guinean people, as it did during the 2014-2016 outbreak in the region and subsequently also in the Democratic Republic of Congo. I thank France for putting European solidarity into action. The EU stands ready to provide additional assistance through its emergency humanitarian instruments, as needed, in Guinea and in neighbouring countries, while continuing to support the country’s health system.”

The EU remains in close contact with national authorities and response actors in support of government actions, including NGO partners, the Red Cross Movement, and UN agencies - such as the World Health Organization (WHO) - to monitor the situation and provide a timely and appropriate response.