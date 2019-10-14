Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 14 October 2019 - Guinea

14 Oct 2019

Guinea

In response to questions I have received on the situation on Guinea, I can tell you that the Secretary-General is following with increasing concern the situation in Guinea, where demonstrations against a government proposal to review the current Constitution have been called for today, 14 October.

The Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to resort to inclusive political dialogue to resolve their differences. He reiterates that freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental rights and calls on security forces to exercise maximum restraint and uphold relevant international human rights standards in responding to any demonstrations. He calls on all actors to take all necessary measures to prevent the current situation from escalating and undermining peace and stability in the country and the region.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel continues to monitor the situation in the country and remains in contact with key national stakeholders towards de-escalating tensions and the promotion of a peaceful environment ahead of the legislative elections and the 2020 presidential elections in the country.

