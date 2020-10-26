Condemning Post-Electoral Violence in Guinea, Secretary-General Urges All Actors to Resolve Disputes, Seek Peaceful Solution through Legal Mechanisms

SG/SM/20362

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the announcement of the provisional results of the presidential election in Guinea by the Independent National Electoral Commission. He reiterates his call to all actors to resolve electoral disputes through established legal mechanisms and to refrain from violence.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the violence that occurred following the 18 October presidential election. He calls in particular on the President of the Republic of Guinea and the leader of the opposition to prevail on their supporters to immediately end the violence and engage in meaningful dialogue to find a peaceful solution to the post-electoral crisis.

The Secretary-General also urges opinion leaders and the media to desist from inflammatory rhetoric and divisive appeals based on ethnicity.

The United Nations stands ready to support a dialogue process towards a rapid and peaceful resolution of the crisis.

