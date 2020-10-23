Condemning Post-Election Violence in Guinea, Secretary-General Urges All Sides to Await Official Results from Electoral Commission

SG/SM/20359

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the violence that occurred following the 18 October presidential election in Guinea. He is deeply saddened by the loss of life and destruction of property. He expresses his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a full recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General calls on all sides to immediately take actions to end the violence. He urges the security forces to exercise maximum restraint at this sensitive time. He encourages all actors to await the announcement of the official results by the Independent National Electoral Commission and to resolve any potential disputes through established legal mechanisms.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support the country’s efforts to swiftly defuse tensions, promote dialogue and national cohesion.

