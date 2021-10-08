Guinea
Communique Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1036th meeting held on 5 October 2021 on the Update on the Situation in Guinea
The Peace and Security Council,
Recalling all its previous decisions on the situation in Guinea, particularly Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. 1030(2021)], adopted at its 1030th meeting held on 10 September 2021, as well as all decisions adopted by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the situation in Guinea, including the Communique adopted at its Extraordinary Session held on 16 September 2021, in Accra, Ghana;
Noting the opening remarks by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Mozambique to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for the month of October 2021, H.E. Ambassador Alfredo Nuvunga and the briefings by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Ghana to the AU, H.E. Ambassador Amma Adomaa Twum-Amoah, on behalf of the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS);
Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity of Guinea, as well as the unwavering and continued solidarity of the AU with the people of Guinea in their legitimate aspirations for improved and sustainable democratic governance.
Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,
Welcomes the efforts being deployed by ECOWAS with a view to expeditiously finding a consensual solution to the current situation, leading to the restoration of normal constitutional order in Guinea and, in this regard, fully endorses the Communique adopted by the Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, held in Accra, Ghana, on 16 September 2021, particularly the decision contained in paragraph 9 of the said Communique;
Reiterates and upholds its decision as contained in its Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. 1030(2021)] adopted at its 1030th meeting held on 10 September 2021, in line with the relevant AU normative instruments, to suspend the Republic of Guinea from participating in all activities of the AU and its Organs and institutions, until normal constitutional order has been fully restored in the country;
Urges the Guinean authorities to fully adhere with the decisions of Council and those of ECOWAS, particularly the demand for an urgent restoration of normal constitutional order, within the ECOWAS stipulated timelines of six (6) months, through a civilian-led transition government;
Reiterates its call on the Guinean military to unconditionally and immediately release, from detention, President Alpha Conde along with other officials and to guarantee their personal health and safety;
Reassures the people of Guinea of the AU unwavering solidarity and support, and encourages them to remain calm and to commit to an inclusive national dialogue addressing the challenges facing the country;
Requests the AU Commission to provide necessary technical support to the Republic of Guinea within its available approved budget, in order to ensure that the Guinean authorities adhere to the stipulated timelines for the restoration of normal constitutional order;
Calls on the development partners to also support the implementation of the decisions of Council and the efforts being deployed by the ECOWAS, with a view to creating the conducive conditions that would facilitate an expeditious restoration of normal constitutional order in Guinea;
Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.