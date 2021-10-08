Communique Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1036th meeting held on 5 October 2021 on the Update on the Situation in Guinea

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling all its previous decisions on the situation in Guinea, particularly Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. 1030(2021)], adopted at its 1030th meeting held on 10 September 2021, as well as all decisions adopted by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the situation in Guinea, including the Communique adopted at its Extraordinary Session held on 16 September 2021, in Accra, Ghana;

Noting the opening remarks by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Mozambique to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for the month of October 2021, H.E. Ambassador Alfredo Nuvunga and the briefings by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Ghana to the AU, H.E. Ambassador Amma Adomaa Twum-Amoah, on behalf of the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS);

Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity of Guinea, as well as the unwavering and continued solidarity of the AU with the people of Guinea in their legitimate aspirations for improved and sustainable democratic governance.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,