Communique of the 1030th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the situation in the Republic of Guinea, held on 10 September 2021

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 1030th meeting held on 10 September 2021, on the situation in the Republic of Guinea

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling the relevant provisions of the July 2000 AU Constitutive Act, the July 2002 Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, in particular, Article 2 establishing the PSC as the standing decision-making organ for the prevention, management and resolution of conflict in Africa, and the January 2007 African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance;

Mindful of the provisions of all relevant AU normative instruments, in particular the Declaration on the Framework for an OAU Response to Unconstitutional Change of Government, adopted by the 36th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Lomé, Togo, from 10 to 12 July 2000 (the Lomé Declaration);

Further recalling its previous communiqués on the situation in Guinea, including PSC/PR/COMM.(CLXV), PSC/PR/COMM.(CCIV) and PSC/AHG/COMM.2(CCVII), adopted by its 165th, 204th and 207th meetings held, respectively on 29 December 2008, 17 September 2009, and 29 October 2009; also recalling press statement PSC/PR/BR.1(CCXX) adopted at its 220th meeting held on 11 March 2010, and communique [PSC/PR/COMM.2 (CCLII)] adopted at its 252nd meeting, held on 9 December 2010;

Noting the joint statement issued by the Chairperson of the AU, H.E. Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, the statement of the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, as well as the communique adopted by the Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, on 8 September 2021;

Further noting the statement by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Chad to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Mahamad Ali Hassan, Chairperson of the PSC for the month of September 2021, and the briefing by the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye; also noting the statements made by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Guinea to the AU and the Representative of Ghana, in its capacity as Chairperson of the ECOWAS;

Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Guinea and AU’s continued solidarity with the people of Guinea in their aspirations for improved and sustainable democratic governance.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: