Communiqué of the 1064th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the update on the situation in Guinea, 10 February 2022

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 1064th meeting held on 10 February 2022, on the update on the situation in Guinea:

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling the relevant provisions of the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance;

Mindful of the provisions of all relevant AU normative instruments, in particular the Declaration on the Framework for an OAU Response to Unconstitutional Change of Government, adopted by the 36th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Lomé, Togo, from 10 to 12 July 2000 (the Lomé Declaration);

Further recalling its previous communiqués on the situation in the Republic of Guinea, including Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1030(2021)], adopted by its 1030th meeting, held on 10 September 2021;

Noting the statement by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Jean Kamau, Chairperson of the PSC for the month of February 2022, and the briefing by the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye; also noting the statement made by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Ghana to the AU, as Chairperson of ECOWAS;

Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Guinea and AU’s continued solidarity with the people of Guinea in their aspirations for improved and sustainable democratic governance; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: