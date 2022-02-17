Guinea
Communiqué of the 1064th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the update on the situation in Guinea, 10 February 2022
Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 1064th meeting held on 10 February 2022, on the update on the situation in Guinea:
The Peace and Security Council,
Recalling the relevant provisions of the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance;
Mindful of the provisions of all relevant AU normative instruments, in particular the Declaration on the Framework for an OAU Response to Unconstitutional Change of Government, adopted by the 36th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Lomé, Togo, from 10 to 12 July 2000 (the Lomé Declaration);
Further recalling its previous communiqués on the situation in the Republic of Guinea, including Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1030(2021)], adopted by its 1030th meeting, held on 10 September 2021;
Noting the statement by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Jean Kamau, Chairperson of the PSC for the month of February 2022, and the briefing by the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye; also noting the statement made by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Ghana to the AU, as Chairperson of ECOWAS;
Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Guinea and AU’s continued solidarity with the people of Guinea in their aspirations for improved and sustainable democratic governance; and
Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:
Endorses the Communiqué issued by the Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Guinea, held on 3 February 2022; and welcomes the recent developments in Guinea, including the adoption of the Transition Charter, appointment of a civilian Prime Minister, formation of a Transition Government, adoption of the Government's roadmap for the transition and appointment of members of the National Transition Council (NTC);
Expresses deep concerns, over the slow pace of implementation of the Transition Charter; and urgently calls on the Transition Authorities and the National Transition Council to expedite the establishment of a clear, practical and time-bound calendar on the implementation of the Transition Charter, in particular, the holding of national elections, to facilitate the prompt return to constitutional order;
Reaffirms AU’s zero tolerance to any unconstitutional changes of government in the Continent; reiterates its call for a swift return to constitutional order in Guinea and requests the Commission, in collaboration with ECOWAS, to provide the needed technical support to Guinea in order to ensure that the Transition Authority develop a reasonable and acceptable timeline for the transition to constitutional order;
Requests the Guinean military leaders to adhere to their commitments and not to contest in the upcoming elections at the end of the transition period, so as to facilitate a full return to civilian rule, in line with the Constitution of the country; and emphasizes the need to ensure the inclusion of all stakeholders, particularly women and youth, in the process of constitutional and institutional reforms in the country;
Welcomes the release of President Alpha Conde, in line with its 1030th Communiqué on the Situation in Guinea, held on 10 September 2022 and reiterates the need to protect and safeguard his health and physical integrity;
Recalls the decision of its 1030th meeting on the Situation in Guinea, which called for the establishment of a Joint Monitoring Mechanism on the Transition in Guinea, and requests the AU Commission, through the established Joint Monitoring Mechanism, to ensure the provision of requisite technical support to the National Transition Council, especially in areas regarding elections support, social cohesion and constitutionalism, which are critical for the establishment of a sustainable post-transition order;
Calls on the international community to continue supporting Guinea in order to enable it to effectively address prevailing political and socio-economic challenges facing the country, and reiterates the importance of addressing the fundamental root causes, including those relating to governance and democratic deficits as key to achieving sustainable peace, security, stability and development in the country;
Further calls on the AU Commission working together with ECOWAS and the UN, to undertake a needs assessment mission to Guinea with a view of engaging Guinean authorities and other stakeholders on the adoption of transitional plan that is in accordance with AU and ECOWAS norms;
Expresses the AU’s unwavering support to the efforts of ECOWAS in Guinea; and in this regard, requests the Chairperson of the Commission to continue consultations with the relevant stakeholders in Guinea and with ECOWAS, on the evolving situation on the ground, and to provide quarterly briefings to the PSC; and
Decides to actively remain seized of the matter.