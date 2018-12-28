28 Dec 2018

Climate Risk Profile: Guinea - Fact Sheet

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 28 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (547.91 KB)

COUNTRY OVERVIEW

Guinea is an emerging democracy whose economy was hard hit by the 2014–2015 Ebola outbreaks and recent commodity price shocks resulting from weak global economic growth, appreciation of the dollar, and rising borrowing costs. A slow recovery is taking place, but challenges of a high poverty rate (55 percent of the population in 2012) and unemployment rate persist. Although agriculture makes up only 22 percent of the national GDP, 70 percent of Guineans earn their living in this climate-sensitive sector, growing crops such as rice and cocoa. Guinea is known as Africa’s “water tower,” the country’s highlands being home to the headwaters of three major river systems, the Gambia, the Niger, and the Senegal. Forested areas cover about 63,600 km2 (roughly 26 percent of the country). Guinea already suffers recurring floods during the rainy season and climate change is likely to alter rainfall patterns in a manner that exacerbates this challenge. About 6 percent of Guinea’s population lives in low-lying areas subject to sea level rise; sea level rise is already evident along the coast. Increased salinization of water sources and coastal flooding from rising sea levels harm agriculture, water availability, coastal infrastructure, and mangrove ecosystems. Coastal flooding may also increase spread of diseases by creating more vector habitat and, particularly in urban areas, dispersing pathogens from wastewater and sewage. Rising temperatures and changes in regional rainfall may continue to lead to flooding and have the potential to bring drought and extended dry spells in some regions. (13, 18, 27, 31, 32)

