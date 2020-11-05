WFP Guinea-Bissau Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

39.9 mt of specialized food distributed

US$ 26,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 4.4 m six months (October 2020-March 2021) net funding requirements

9,497 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

WFP and UNICEF on 25 September launched a joint social protection programme to mitigate the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19, having registered over 1,500 families with multiple vulnerabilities in the eight most food insecure sectors in the country and Bissau. Each family will receive monthly transfers of XOF 40,000 (approx. USD 71.9) for three months. In September, 366 families (2,562 people) received mobile money in Quinhamel and São Domingos sectors, while the remaining 1,174 families will receive transfers in October.

The reopening of schools on 5 October was approved by the Council of Ministers. WFP has thus been preparing with Ministry of Education, throughout September, for the safe resumption of the on-site school feeding programme including training of cooks and school staff to ensure safe school feeding in the COVID-19 context. Since school closures in mid-March, WFP reoriented school feeding activities to distribution of take-home rations, reaching 180,000 schoolchildren from 874 schools.

WFP in partnership with the National Civil Protection Service has been preparing for direct support to families affected by floods and strong winds in eight regions and Bissau. From 19 to 25 September, WFP conducted a joint needs assessment in Bissau and will continue onto other heavily affected regions in early October. A needs assessment in Bissau indicated 15 percent of the families interviewed have been displaced and nearly 60 percent of the families was food insecure and in need of immediate assistance.

WFP-supported health and nutrition centres distributed 39.9 mt of specialized nutritious foods (CSB++) provided by WFP to 582 children under treatment for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and 6,681 children targeted by stunting prevention programmes in Oio, Bafatá and Gabu regions (in 47 centres). These three regions have the highest stunting rate in the country.

An NGO partner conducted participatory diagnostics in 11 communities in Gabu region to design a series of trainings for 500 rural women. The latter aim at empowering women to contribute to stability and peacebuilding in their communities, and to more effectively advocate the local administration and members of the Parliament for better public services and policies.