WFP Guinea-Bissau Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

547 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 8,570 of cash-based transfers made

US$ 5.9 m six months (July-December 2019) net funding requirements

192,806 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• The 2019-2024 CSP was approved in June by WFP Executive Board.

• WFP resumed distribution of SuperCereal reaching 935 children aged 6-59 months under treatment for acute malnutrition. A total of 6.3 mt of food were delivered in 40 nutritional recovery centres in Oio, Bafatá, and Gabu, the regions with the highest stunting rates.

• WFP purchased 358mt of tubers, beans, and peanuts from smallholder farmers and supplied 214 schools in six regions with the aim of improving diets of 56,059 schoolchildren through the provision of diversified meals.

• As part of the joint programme funded by the Peacebuilding Fund, WFP, in close partnership with the NGO Tiniguena trained 80 women farmer leaders on human rights, rights to land, social and economic rights as well as negotiation and conflict resolution in the region of Bafatá. An inter-regional forum was held in Bissau on 30 June giving the opportunity to 80 women leaders from 40 communities in Cacheu, Oio, and Bafatá regions to discuss challenges and needs related to their productive activities and peacebuilding.

• A total of 21,105 beneficiaries living in flood-prone areas were identified to participate in WFP CSP’s Activity 4: “Provide an integrated package of assistance interventions to associations of women and young smallholder farmers.” to be implemented in Bafatá,

Gabu, and Oio regions. From July, beneficiaries targeted will be supported with livelihood and capacity strengthening activities. The targeting exercise was conducted using a mixed method combining geographic targeting and focus group discussions with communities.

• As the Chair of the Interagency Humanitarian Working Group, WFP played a key role in the organisation and implementation of the interagency Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) workshop facilitated by OCHA, WFP, and FAO regional offices, held in Bissau on 10 and 11 June. The workshop was an opportunity for UN agencies and national partners to finalize the interagency contingency plan and discuss UNCT preparedness and response architecture.

• As part of its capacity strengthening plan and with support from Regional Bureau in Dakar, and following the interagency EPR workshop, WFP country office organised a two days staff training on EPR and on the use of WFP’s corporate Information Network and Global System- WINGS- platform.